God of War composer says his work on the series feels ‘complete’ but is open to future projects

God of War composer Bear McCreary has told VGC that he feels his time working on the series is “complete”.

McCreary composed the score for both God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok. He has also contributed to dozens of scores across film and television, including Amazon‘s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

In a forthcoming podcast interview celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise, McCreary told VGC that while he is open to one day returning to God of War, he feels like he’s fulfilled his purpose for now.

“We were just with the cast at the God of War 20th Anniversary Retrospective Gallery,” McCreary said. “There were exhibits along the wall for all nine games, so it’s this pantheon. I’m looking around the room, and I’m seeing all the artists that have contributed.

“It was quite moving to realize how many people had been involved and that no single person has been involved in all of them in any kind of primary capacity. There’s been a sort of brain trust of people that go back to the first game.

“Coming into that room, I saw the God of War 2018 and God of War Ragnarok sheet music on the wall – my signed scores in frames that I had given to Santa Monica – and it really hit me that I got to contribute to this. Even with the God of War Valhalla DLC, there’s an ending cinematic to that, that really was important to me to score.

“It brings a sort of closure to Kratos’ arc, so I feel like my contribution, starting with E3 2016 all the way through to Valhalla, feels complete. I feel complete. I feel like I told a story.”

VGC asked if McCreary would be interested in contributing to the in-production Amazon God of War series.

“If there’s anything else that needs music moving forward, they’ve got my number,” he replied, laughing. “Everybody’s got my number, I’m here. I’m really proud of what I did.”

Earlier this year, Sony announced plans to celebrate the anniversary of the God of War franchise, including new merchandise and physical events.