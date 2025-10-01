Ghost of Yotei’s day one patch improves environmental detail and improves ray tracing

Ghost of Yotei is getting a day one patch with numerous improvements, including to environmental detail and ray tracing.

The version 1.006 update will be available for all players when the game is released, and is considered an essential download by Sony.

As a result, the company has confirmed to IGN that players buying the physical version of Ghost of Yotei will still have to install the version 1.006 update before playing the game.

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei calls it “a touching samurai epic”, stating that developer Sucker Punch “delivers on all fronts” with its latest game.

“Ghost of Yotei fufills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game, that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote.

“Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”

The full patch notes for Ghost of Yotei’s day one update can be found below:

Ghost of Yotei – Day one update (ver 1.006)

Performance and Stability

Multiple improvements to environmental rendering performance.

Fixed issues affecting Ray Tracing Mode lighting consistency and performance.

Changes to improve performance and stability while in photomode.

Various improvements to performance in missions with high character counts.

Resolved uncommon crashes when playing or idling for long periods of time.

Fixed rare crashes related to loading certain saves.

Gameplay

Audio fixes to allow impact sound effects to correctly match surface types.

Fixes several bugs in mini games like bamboo chop and Zeni Hajiki.

Fixed an occasional long delay when starting buddy grapple pull.

Fixed pumpkins appearing transparent during the kunai training mission.

Fixed interrogation camera transitions to avoid popping between angles.

General camera improvements for world navigation and when using tools in combat.

Improvements camera behavior while engaged in combat, especially in optional camera modes.

Fixes various bugs and exploits during duels.

Various balance adjustments to weapons and charms, especially related to late game content.

Various balance adjustments and bug fixes related to Lethal difficulty.

Fixed bugs related to picking and throwing dropped weapons.

Balance adjustments and bug fixes to stealth kills with weapons other than the katana.

Fixed bugs with mission dialogue being cut short due to player or NPC actions.

Fixed several bugs in missions that players could perceive as blocking progress.

Various mission area improvements to help with mission flow and easier navigation.

Limit puzzle clues in some difficulty levels.

Prevent the horse from interrupting certain missions objectives or cutscenes.

Removed the ability to decapitate bounty capture targets.

Fixes a bug causing Standoff to select far away enemies.

Various adjustments and balance changes to wolf abilities, such as when fighting enemy leaders.

Prevent systemic enemies from appearing when the player is following foxes.

Added the ability for the player to open photomode (via R1) during certain stages when camping.

Various economy and loot balance changes to common metals.

Improved enemy responses to player actions in combat scenarios.

Reduced the occurrence of tutorials when camping.

Improved behavior of Saito’s men hunting for Atsu in the open world.

Animation

Improved intro and exit transitions for some cinematics to present a better and more emotional experience.

Fixed multiple instances of armor blocking camera shots during cutscenes.

Fixes to prevent geometry fading or popping at incorrect times in cutscenes.

Fixes for cutscene animation artifacts.

Fixes multiple instances of weapons appearing incorrectly during cutscenes.

Fixes characters improperly appearing in some cutscenes.

Improvements to character expressions and emotions during some cutscenes.

Updated various NPC animations and voice lines to make characters behave more naturally.

Updated the intro and exit animations for katana attacks so they feel more natural.

Updating foot matching across animations to better match characters’ feet to the ground.

Added new into and exit animations to improve transitions smoothness in foot matching and posture.

Improved animations for the coal throwing game used in weapon training.

Fixed a bug that allowed dogs and other animals to play incorrect hunt animations.

Fixed various NPC animations that would play incorrectly during missions.

Improved the animation for the Brute enemy grabbing Atsu and throwing her down on the ground.

Improving various weapon draw and stow animations to reduce clipping.

Environment

Improved onsen environmental assets, layout, set dressing and world interaction to provide more unique experiences for each onsen.

Improving appearance and performance of some flower types.

Improved the look of erosion and details in mountain ranges seen across the world.

Improved various textures in caves to bring up level of detail and eliminate seams and some artifacting.

Updated lower levels of detail on various tree assets around the world to prevent visual popping when the player is navigating around locations.

Updated deep snow blending to better conceal characters and also improve the look of snow on other assets.

Improvements and optimization across many assets throughout the game to improve performance.

Improved textures and assets within various caves and dens across the game for general quality polish.

Tweaked assets across the entire game to fix issues with objects floating above the ground.

UI/UX