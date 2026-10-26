Ghost of Yotei studio Sucker Punch reportedly lays off more than two dozen staff as it prepares for its next project

Sucker Punch Productions has reportedly carried out a number of layoffs as it prepares for its next project.

The Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei studio released Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition earlier this month, the highlight of which is a new narrative expansion called Echoes of Sekigahara.

Now that it’s been released, however, Sucker Punch has let go more than two dozen staff as it plans for its next game, according to a new report by Aftermath, whose source says the total number of staff laid off is 26.

An email obtained by the publication and said to have been sent to staff by studio leadership reads: ““After carefully observing the challenges in the market and reviewing the team needs for our next project, we’ve decided to make some staffing reductions. Several positions across Sucker Punch will be eliminated as a result.”

“We know this is a lot to take in, and we want to assure you that we did not make this decision lightly. We have given this a lot of attention and worked to support our affected colleagues during this transition as well as we can.”

It adds: “There’s no getting around that this is a hard day. Next week we will go into more details about the future.”

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review called it a “touching samurai epic”, saying: “Ghost of Yotei fufills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game, that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat.

“Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”

Our Complete Edition review said it offered “an expansion worth returning for”, saying Echoes of Sekigahara was “full of heart and violence, even if it’s not as long as we’d like”.