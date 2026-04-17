Ghost of Yotei star Erika Ishii says she’d ‘jump’ at the chance to play Atsu again

Erika Ishii has said that she’d “jump” at the chance to play Atsu again.

Ishii is nominated for Performer in a Leading Role at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, which will take place on Friday from London. She’s joined by Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and The Great Circle), Ben Starr & Jennifer English (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33), Tom McKay (Kingdom Come Deliverance 2), and Aaron Paul (Dispatch) in the category.

Speaking to VGC ahead of the show, Ishii shared that she’d love to return to Atsu’s world, should the franchise choose to revisit it.

“Atsu will always have a special place in my heart,” Ishii said.

“It’s wild that, after three years of getting to live in this character, it’s so easy to sort of just like pull out the voice again or to know, oh, yes, that’s how she would react.”

However, Ishii also shared that if Sucker Punch were to continue setting each game in the franchise in a different period with a different main character, she’d love to see that as well.

“I always, I really, really love that they do anthology stories. The idea of the title being the remarkable thing and how each person who assumes the mantle grows in that moment in time, in which we play their game, is so compelling to me. I love anthology series, but yes, any opportunity to revisit Atsu’s world again, I would jump at, absolutely.”

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review awarded the game five stars and said it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fulfills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”