Ghost of Yotei sold 3.3 million copies in a month, Sony says

Ghost of Yotei surpassed 3.3 million units sold in its first month of availability, according to PlayStation.

The sales figure was shared during Sony’s latest financial results and likely puts Yotei roughly in line with the sales of its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima.

Tsushima sold 2.4 million units in its first three days, and 5 million in four months, according to PlayStation.

However, these figures come with the caveat that Tsushima was released later in PS4’s lifecycle, when it had a larger installed base than the PS5 does right now.

Sony reported on Tuesday that PS5 has cleared 84.2 million units, as of September 30, 2025, which puts it virtually neck-and-neck with where PS4 was (86 million) at the same period of its lifecycle.

The first weekend of sales for Ghost of Yotei made it the biggest first-party release for a PlayStation game in Europe since Spider-Man 2, according to GSD European Chart data.

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review gives the game five stars and says it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fufills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game, that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”