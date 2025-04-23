Ghost of Yotei release date announced

PlayStation has announced the release date for Ghost of Yotei.

The next game from Sucker Punch, which serves as a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, has a release date.

Ghost of Yotei is coming to PS5 on October 2, 2025. Sucker Punch has released a new trailer for the game, alongside the release date announcement, which you can view below.

Sony has also confirmed that the standard edition of Ghost of Yōtei will be $69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980.

Players who pre-order the game will receive a unique in-game mask, as well as a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six at launch.

Sucker Punch has also announced a collector’s edition for the game.

This packed edition includes all of the pre-order bonuses, all in-game items from the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a digital copy of the game, as well as a replica display edition of Atsu’s Ghost mask. The mask is built to scale with Jin’s mask from our Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition.

Also included is a replica of Atsu’s sash, complete with the names of all six members of the Yōtei Six. The sash measures 71 inches long.

There’s also a replica of the Tsuba from Atsu’s katana, forged by her father in the image of two twin wolves. This Tsuba measures roughly 3 x 3 inches and also includes its own display stand.

In addition to all of the above, the Ghost of Yōtei Collector’s Edition also includes a pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a game of skill you’ll play throughout Ghost of Yōtei. There’s also a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree along with a wolf at its base, and a set of four 5 x 7-inch art cards featuring the sash, the wolf, Atsu’s Ghost mask, and the game’s key art.

Ghost of Yotei was announced in 2024.

In an article on the PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch communications manager Andrew Goldfarb said the game provided “a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore”.

“While we aren’t diving into story specifics yet today, we can reveal that Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima,” he wrote.

“Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day.