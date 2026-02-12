Ghost of Yotei’s Legends multiplayer mode is coming next month

Sucker Punch has announced the release date for Ghost of Yotei Legends.

Ghost of Yotei Legends will be released on March 10. The new multiplayer game mode will release alongside the game’s version 1.5 update and be free to anyone who owns the original game.

“Legends is our online co-op multiplayer mode where you’ll team up with friends to challenge monstrous, supernatural versions of the Yōtei Six,” wrote Sucker Punch‘s communications manager, Andrew Goldfarb.

Legends will launch with three mission types. Survival sees players team up to take down waves of increasingly difficult enemies on various maps.

In Story, players will take on a series of 12 missions. After every three missions, an Incursion will be unlocked, which is a “large-scale four-player assault” on a stronghold belonging to a member of the Yōtei Six.

Finally, in April, Sucker Punch will release a Raid in which players will “take on the Dragon and Lord Saito himself”.

“In Ghost of Yōtei Legends, you can play as one of four classes: Samurai, Archer, Mercenary, or Shinobi,” Goldfarb explained. “While any class can use a katana and ranged weapon, they also each excel in a different one of Ghost of Yōtei’s weapon and combat systems, and can each earn their own unique armor cosmetics as you complete feats through gameplay.

“The Samurai can wield the ōdachi and has access to the widest range of weapon types, the Archer can use the yari (spear) as well as carry an additional ranged weapon, the Mercenary has access to dual katana with a variety of utility-focused abilities, and the Shinobi can use the kusarigama, as well as a suite of stealth-focused skills.”

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review awarded the game five stars and said it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fulfills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”