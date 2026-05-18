Ghost of Yotei: Legends has received its last major update according to Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei: Legends has received its final major update, as Sucker Punch announces that it’s winding down new content for the mode.

Ghost of Yotei: Legends is the samurai game’s multiplayer mode, which was first introduced in Ghost of Tsushima.

In Legends, players take on a supernatural version of the Yotei Six, the main antagonists of the single-player portion of the game. Last month, the final two members of the Yotei six were released in Legends as part of an endgame raid.

Now, in a post to the PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch has announced that last month’s raid was the final major piece of new content coming to Legends.

“The Raid update was our last major planned update for Legends,” said lead designer Darren Bridges.

“It finishes the story of the Yōtei Six in that mode. We’ve loved to see players playing it, continue to play it and enjoy it. It’s been great.”

While this is seemingly the end of new content coming to Ghost of Yotei: Legends, there are currently no plans to end support for the mode completely, meaning players will be able to play the current content for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this year, Ghost of Yotei star Erika Ishii told VGC that she’d “jump” at the chance to play Atsu again in the future.

“Atsu will always have a special place in my heart,” Ishii said.

“It’s wild that, after three years of getting to live in this character, it’s so easy to sort of just like pull out the voice again or to know, oh, yes, that’s how she would react.”

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review awarded the game five stars and said it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fulfills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”