Ghost of Yotei is getting special PS5 covers, controllers, and bundles

Sony has unveiled a range of Ghost of Yotei-themed PS5 consoles and controllers, which are set to release alongside the game on October 2.

The PS5 Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition Bundle will be available globally, and is inspired by the Japanese art form, kintsugi, a traditional process to repair broken ceramics with lacquer and gold.

A black edition of the same design will also be available exclusively from PlayStation Direct in regions it’s available, and “select retailers” elsewhere. This version draws inspiration from another Japanese traditional art form, Sumi-e, which is the use of black ink on paintings.

Both bundles come with a matching DualSense wireless controller. Both DualSense designs will also be available to purchase separately.

For those who already own a PS5, Console Covers for PS5 and PS5 Pro will be available to purchase directly from PlayStation, where direct.playstation.com is available, and in “limited quantities” in other regions.

“Our inspiration for this design came straight from one of the core aspects within the game: a deep focus on exploration,” said creative director Jason Connell. “This includes the hand-drawn icons Atsu marks on her map, a kintsugi-style effect pulled from her Ghost mask, and brushstrokes reminiscent of her Sumi-e paintings.

“The towering Mount Yōtei is included at the center of the console design to pull it all together, and Atsu is spotlighted on the DualSense controller. Each of these elements were thoughtfully woven into both the console and controller designs.”

PlayStation aired a 20-minute deep dive State of Play for Ghost of Yotei on Thursday, demonstrating some of the Tsushima sequel’s new game systems.

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2, exclusively for PS5. Earlier this year, Sucker Punch announced a collector’s edition for the game.

This packed edition includes all of the pre-order bonuses, all in-game items from the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a digital copy of the game, as well as a replica display edition of Atsu’s Ghost mask. The mask is built to scale with Jin’s mask from our Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition.