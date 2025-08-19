Ghost of Yotei is getting Legends multiplayer mode next year

Sucker Punch has confirmed that Legends mode will return in Ghost of Yotei, coming in 2026.

The co-op multiplayer mode was a fan favourite in Ghost of Tsushima when it was added after the launch of the original game.

Few details were shared about the new version of the mode, other than it will be free for all players who own the original game.

“Ghost of Yōtei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches,” according to Sucker Punch.

“This time around, you’ll play as one of four character classes and try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, plus a variety of new enemies that fight alongside them.”

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2, exclusively for PS5. Earlier this year, Sucker Punch announced a collector’s edition for the game.

This packed edition includes all of the pre-order bonuses, all in-game items from the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a digital copy of the game, as well as a replica display edition of Atsu’s Ghost mask. The mask is built to scale with Jin’s mask from our Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition.

Last month, Sucker Punch sat down with VGC to discuss the upcoming game.

Creative directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox discussed their thoughts on balancing historical accuracy and creative liberty in the game, which is set in Hokkaido in 1603.

“Our game is very inspired by history, but we are not making a stone-for-stone recreation,” Fox said.

“Our game is a work of fiction. However, we do want to make the world feel authentic and be very respectful to the cultures that existed there. Thankfully, we are a part of Sony. So we have a lot of colleagues in Tokyo who really help us out, who give us a lot of guidance.”