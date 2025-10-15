Ghost of Yotei had the biggest first-party launch in Europe for PlayStation since Spider-Man 2

The first weekend of sales for Ghost of Yotei made it the biggest first-party release for a PlayStation game in Europe since Spider-Man 2.

That’s according to GSD European Chart data, as reported by The Game Business, which found that Ghost of Yotei entered the chart at number 2 in terms of both unit sales and revenue, behind EA Sports FC 26 in both respects.

According to GSD’s European Chart – which counts both physical and digital sales of games across 24 countries including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Australia – Ghost of Yotei’s sales are roughly in line with those of its predecessor Ghost of Tsushima.

GSD says Ghost of Yotei is Sony‘s best first-party release since Spider-Man 2, which was the fastest selling PlayStation Studios game in history when it released in 2023, selling more than 2.5 million copies globally in its first 24 hours.

Elsewhere in the European Unit Sales chart – which covers the week up to October 5 – Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 entered at number 3, with some caveats. As noted by The Game Business, Nintendo doesn’t provide digital sales data, so GSD’s chart only takes into account physical Switch games that are sold.

Given that Super Mario Galaxy was previously released as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, it’s likely that numerous players either bought both games digitally or only bought Super Mario Galaxy 2 digitally – neither of these instances would be counted in the chart.

Steam autumn sales meant that older games like Doom Eternal, Far Cry Primal and South Park: The Fractured But Whole re-entered the Unit Sales chart due to heavy discounts, knocking games like Silent Hill F and Mario Kart World out of the top ten. Both games still feature in the Top Ten Revenue chart, however, at number 7 and 8 respectively.

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review gives the game five stars and says it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fufills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game, that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”