Gex Trilogy gets release date, as well as a $200 collector’s edition with a 3-foot inflatable doll

The digital release date for Gex Trilogy has been confirmed, as well as details on the physical editions being sold by Limited Run.

The retro compilation will be released digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC on June 16, with physical editions shipping later in 2025.

Three physical editions of the trilogy will be released, ranging from a standard $39.99 edition to a $199.99 ‘Tail Time’ collector’s edition.

The $39.99 Standard Edition is available on all formats and contains the game on a physical disc or cartridge (with the PC version containing a Steam key).

The $74.99 Classic Edition contains the game plus a retro-style box designed to look like a PS1 game, as well as a Steelbook, a double-sided poster and a soundtrack selection CD.

Finally, the $199.99 Tail Time Edition contains everything in the Classic Edition (with the soundtrack selection CD replaced with the full CD soundtrack), as well as a 36″ inflatable Gex, a 7″ Gex statue, Gex trading cards, a Remote Pin and a special collector’s box with artwork by Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano.

Gex Trilogy contains all three games in the Gex series of Crystal Dynamics action platformers released during the PS1 era.

The games are being released via Limited Run’s Carbon Engine, a development tool that helps create emulation-based ports of classic games for modern hardware. According to Limited Run, Gex Trilogy adds save state and rewind options for all three games, as well as new widescreen support for the second and third games.

It also adds a Music Player, a Media Player with promotional material and artwork, and a new video interview with Dana Gould, the comedian who voiced Gex in the North American versions of the game (in the UK he was voiced by Leslie Phillips and Danny John-Jules).

The first game, Gex, was a 2D platformer released on the PS1, Saturn, 3DO and PC and saw the titular gecko travelling through the Media Dimension, exploring five themed TV channels in an attempt to defeat the evil overlord Rez.

The sequel Gex: Enter the Gecko was released on PS1, N64 and PC and shifted the gameplay to a 3D platform engine, with Rez once again travelling through TV-based worlds taking such themes as children’s cartoons, sci-fi shows and Kung Fu movies.

Finally, Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko was released on PS1 and N64 and has Gex returning on the Media Dimension one more time to rescue his (human) girlfriend Agent Xtra.