Get your first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop

VGC has received a Nintendo Switch 2, and now that the console’s update is live, we can get our first look at the system’s OS and more.

In the video below, you can also get your first look at the system’s eShop, which is now live.

The Nintendo Switch 2 releases worldwide on Thursday, June 5. The system is out now in some regions, and thus, the day-one update, which Nintendo announced is required for some of the console’s functionality, is also live.

In the video below, we also take a look at the system’s submenus, such as the capture gallery, and more.

VGC recently got the chance to check out Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2, which we said introduces “one of the series best features.”

Several Nintendo Switch 1 games will also receive free updates to make them play better than on the original system. VGC recently got to check out the Nintendo Switch 2 update for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

“After several hours of hands-on time, it’s clear that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is the massive upgrade we’ve been waiting for since the game was released,” we wrote in our preview.

No fewer than 28 games will be available on Switch 2 when it launches on June 5, consisting of a mixture of Switch 2 exclusive games, Switch 2 Edition upgrades of existing games, ports of PS/Xbox titles new to Nintendo, and GameCube re-releases.

12 existing Switch games will also be getting free upgrades, meaning if you already have a Switch and are making the step up to Switch 2 there may be a reason to dig out some of the back catalogue.

You can check out a full list of launch games for the Nintendo Switch 2 here.