Geoff Keighley and Christopher Dring announce new publication The Game Business

The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley and former GamesIndustry.biz editor Christopher Dring have launched a new business publication, The Game Business.

Launching this week, Keighley and Dring describe TGB as “a next-generation, platform-agnostic trade publication designed to illuminate the evolving gaming landscape.”

The Game Business will deliver regular B2B podcasts and newsletters, as well as a physical event set to run alongside this year’s Summer Game Fest. The Game Business Live will take place on June 9 in Los Angeles, with tickets going on sale early to subscribers.

The publication’s output will initially include twice-weekly video podcasts featuring interviews and news discussions, as well as a newsletter.

“The mission of The Game Business is to support the health of the gaming industry and to clarify its complexities for consumers,” said Christopher Dring.

“My goal is to connect industry members to engage in open and constructive discussions about how we can make this business stronger, better, and more sustainable for everyone who cares about this medium and its future.”

He added: “Geoff may be backing it, but TGB is not part of The Game Awards (despite the acronym). This is a separate entity that I’m responsible for. But Geoff’s support does mean we can go faster, I can make most of it free, and it means we can put on our first event: The Game Business Live, which takes place alongside Summer Game Fest in June.”

Keighley said in a statement: “Christopher Dring is a singular talent in the video game industry and deeply invested in the health of our sector.

“When Christopher presented me with his idea of starting this venture, I was eager to help him create a new type of trade publication that aligns perfectly with how our industry consumes critical business intelligence today—fast, focused, and forward-thinking.”