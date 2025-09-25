Gemma Chan joins the cast of 007 First Light

Gemma Chan has joined the cast of 007 First Light.

In a trailer shown off during Xbox‘s Tokyo Game Show broadcast the Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians, and Sherlock actor has been announced to be playing Selina Tan.

“Dr Selina Tan, played by Gemma Chan, is a brilliant and passionate academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning the 00 status in 007 First Light,” reads a description for the character.

“Joining the world of James Bond in video games has been such an exciting experience,” Chan said in a statement. “Selina Tan is a fascinating character, and I can’t wait for players to meet her. Bringing Selina to life in 007 First Light has been an absolute privilege.”

007 First Light is set for release on March 27, 2026.

VGC recently spoke to IO Interactive franchise director Jonathan Lacaille about the upcoming spy thriller.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog earlier this year, IO Interactive claimed that the game will be enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and having optimized performance, with the game playable at 60 FPS in Quality Mode.

Studio CEO Hakan Abrak stated back in January 2021 that the game won’t lean on previous Bond movies or actors, and that IO instead intends to build a James Bond universe from scratch.

In an interview last October, Abrak said players wouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information, telling IGN that the game’s production was “going amazingly well”.

“I know it was a little teaser, not a lot of information, but there’s a lot of cool stuff coming up,” he said. “We are also very excited and when we are ready with that, we’ll be opening up.