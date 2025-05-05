Gears of War is officially coming to PlayStation 5 in August

Gears of War: Reloaded is officially coming this August to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Microsoft has announced that the Gears of War franchise will debut on PlayStation this August, almost 20 years after it was first released on Xbox.

Gears of War: Reloaded is a modernised version of the original Gears of War game, and features all the improvements from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, plus some modern performance boosts.

Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26, costing $39.99 on all platforms. It will also be available on Game Pass day one.

Xbox players who own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded.

Gears of War: Reloaded includes support for 4K and 120 FPS and the multiplayer suite from the original game.

The third-person shooter developed by Epic Games was first released on Xbox 360 in 2006, then released again as “Ultimate Edition” in 2015.

Microsoft announced the next mainline entry in the Gears of War series at last summer’s Xbox Games Showcase.

E-Day is billed as an origin story that “depicts the horror of Locust invasion on Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix”.

The game is being co-developed with People Can Fly. The Polish developer has a long-standing history with the franchise dating back to when it was owned by original creator Epic Games.

It was a co-development partner on Gears of War 1-3, and the lead developer of Gears of War: Judgment.

“Returning to collaborate on the next chapter of this legendary saga is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to build upon the intense, visceral action and rich storytelling that fans have come to love,” said People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski. “We are deeply grateful for our partners’ trust and support on this journey.”

Following its reveal, it was claimed that Microsoft could release the game in 2025.