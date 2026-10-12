Gears of War E-Day suffered connection issues after being hit by a DDoS attack, The Coalition says

Gears of War: E-Day developer The Coalition says it suffered a DDoS attack over the weekend, resulting in login and connection issues.

Players reported having issues connecting to multiplayer matches on Sunday, as well as connections dropping if they managed to get into a game.

In a statement on X, The Coalition has now stated that the issues were the result of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which the server was overwhelmed by an excessive flood of traffic.

“Earlier today, some players experienced intermittent disconnects, login issues, or other service disruptions in Gears of War: E-Day,” the studio wrote. “These issues were due to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks targeting our online services.

“Our teams are continuing to monitor and mitigate this activity. We’ll provide updates if there are any significant changes. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Earlier today, some players experienced intermittent disconnects, login issues, or other service disruptions in Gears of War: E-Day. These issues were due to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks targeting our online services.



Our teams are continuing to monitor and… — Gears Community (@Community_Gears) October 12, 2026

Last week studio head Mike Crump addressed reports that staff are concerned for their future, telling the BBC that his message to the team has been to continue doing their best because things like layoffs are out of their control.

“What I say to myself, what I say to the team, is we just we need to focus on the things that we can control,” Crump said.

“For us that’s about shipping a great game that people are going to love and I feel like, as a team, we’ve done that.”

VGC’s Gears of War: E-Day review called it “an absolute blast, even if it focuses on commotion over emotion”, adding: “Gears of War E-Day’s campaign offers balls-to-the-wall action and rarely lets up, but that means the story takes more of a back seat than I’d like.

“It’s good that time is given to the backstories of new protagonists Mags and Lucas, but given that the game is literally the playable Marcus and Dom backstory fans have been waiting decades to see, more time could have been spent on their relationship. In terms of pure gunplay, however, very little beats it this year.”