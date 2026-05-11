Gears of War E-Day is sponsoring an upcoming WWE event, shedding light on a potential release window

A newly announced WWE event might have provided a clue to the release date of one of Microsoft’s biggest games of the year.

During the WWE Backlash live event this past weekend, the company announced that Triplemania, a two-day event in collaboration with Mexican promotion AAA, will take place on September 11 and 13.

WWE also revealed that the event will be sponsored by Gears of War: E-Day, Microsoft‘s upcoming Xbox Series X/S and PC game.

WWE events have featured video game and movie tie-ins in the past, usually timed to coincide with their release.

On August 31 last year, tag team The Street Profits fought at the Clash in Paris event dressed as characters from Borderlands 4. The game was then released two weeks later.

Similarly, at this year’s WrestleMania, wrestler Penta dressed up as Shao Khan from Mortal Kombat for his entrance, just weeks before the release of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie in cinemas.

If Gears of War: E-Day is the main sponsor for an event set to be held in mid-September, then, this could imply a late September or early October release window for the game.

Microsoft has already stated that Fable will be released in fall 2026, ad that it will also released Halo: Campaign Evolved and Minecraft Dungeons 2 later this year. None of these games has a solid release date yet, however.

More information may come to light next month during the Xbox Games Showcase, which takes place on June 7 and will likely provide release dates or release window updates on at least some of the above games.

The Xbox Games Showcase will also be followed by a Gears of War E-Day Direct, which will go into the game in more detail.

“Immediately following Showcase, we’ll go even deeper on one of the games coming later this year, directly from the team behind the Gears franchise, The Coalition Studio,” Xbox said when it announced the showcase back in March.

“Gears of War: E-Day Direct will take players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga.”