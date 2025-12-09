GameStop may have accidentally leaked a second playable Resident Evil Requiem character

A listing on GameStop may have accidentally revealed a second playable character in Resident Evil Requiem.

The listing for the PC version’s Deluxe Edition – which has since been edited to remove the section in question – lists its bonus content, including new skins for an as-yet unannounced character.

According to the listing, the Deluxe Edition includes The Sanctuary, an Expansion Pass which adds two new story scenarios and “a major Mercenaries mode update”.

Crucially though, it also refers to a Shadow Walker Costume Pack, which it says includes “three exclusive outfits for Rosemary Winters”, and a Morphic Visor Cosmetic Filter which adds “a unique cosmetic look for Rose’s visor”.

Until this point, the only playable character confirmed for the game is Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak protagonist Alyssa Ashcroft.

If Rosemary Winters is indeed in the game, it would mark the arrival of another character who is the daughter of a previous Resident Evil protagonist.

Rosemary is the daughter of Ethan Winters – the main protagonist in Resident Evil Village – and his wife Mia. At the time of Village, Rosemary is only six months old.

It’s not yet clear whether Rosemary will be a second fully playable character, a non-playable companion character who accompanies Grace at times, or some other entirely different role.

It could also be that the information added by GameStop was outdated and either Rosemary isn’t in the game at all, or the details were supposed to say Grace instead of Rosemary.

GameSpot seems to have accidentally just posted more Deluxe Edition content for Resident Evil Requiem, which includes some spoilers, including Mercenaries Mode, Grace having a "FBI Visor" mechanic, & two planned story DLC for RE9. pic.twitter.com/7HoZbqTUzp — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 7, 2025

Long-time Resident Evil insider AestheticGamer (previously known as Dusk Golem) shared GameStop’s listing but also expressed caution about its contents.

“It’s 100% on the GameStop main page,” they wrote, “but there’s weirdness about it, like it does say Rose which sets off red flags, I will say. But hey. It 100% is on the official GameStop pre-order page for the game right now, you can see it for yourself.”

They added that despite it being on the retailer’s site they’re “smelling something fishy about this”, and advising players to take it with a grain of salt.

Given that The Game Awards is due to take place this week, more Resident Evil Requiem information could be announced there which clarifies the situation.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.