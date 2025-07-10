GameStop is auctioning off the staple and stapler that damaged a customer’s Nintendo Switch 2

GameStop is auctioning off the stapler and staple that damaged a customer’s Nintendo Switch 2 for charity.

During a midnight launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, an employee at the Staten Island branch of GameSpot stapled the pre-order receipt to the front of a customer’s Nintendo Switch 2 box.

However, due to the Nintendo Switch 2 screen being positioned immediately under the cardboard flap, the staple damaged the front of the system before it had even been taken from the store.

GameStop replaced the customer’s Nintendo Switch 2, and the images of the damaged system went viral on social media.

Now, GameStop has begun an auction for the stapler and the hardware it damaged.

The offending stationery is being auctioned in aid of the Children’s Miracle Network. So far, the highest big for the item is currently $108,895.00.

@gamestop Helo ! My switch 2 has staple holes in the screen. They stapled the receipt to the box at 1756 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10303 and it damaged the screen. @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/aqxPtRgNEs — Rudeboy (@Rudeboy__NYC) June 5, 2025

“The black stapler used by a GameStop associate who, in a moment of launch night excitement and misjudged enthusiasm, stapled a receipt directly to a customer’s new Nintendo Switch 2 box—puncturing both cardboard and screen in one swift motion,” reads the item description.

“Features authentic field-use wear throughout and retired immediately from service, the stapler now stands as a retail legend born from a half-second decision.”

The lot includes the stapler used by the GameStop employee, the Nintendo Switch 2 system that was stapled, the retail box for the system, and the staple that was used in the incident. GameStop has said that the system has been repaired.

“While the incident itself was unfortunate, we hope its legacy serves a greater purpose,” said GameStop in a statement.