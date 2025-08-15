Gamescom Opening Night Live: Here’s where to watch the big presentation

It’s Gamescom time again, and Opening Night Live is only a matter of days away.

Every year some of the world’s biggest studios and publishers turn up at the Koelnmesse in Cologne to show their latest games, be that updates on previously announced titles or entirely new game reveals.

The main Gamescom show takes place from August 20-24, with more than last year’s 335,000 attendees expected to turn up.

Before it all kicks off, however, there’s the not-so-small matter of Gamescom Opening Night Live, the stage show where many of the biggest announcements are made ahead of the show’s official opening.

As ever, Gamescom Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and will be streamed around the world, with plenty of reveals and surprises expected.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 19, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 11am

US (Eastern) – 2pm



7pm3am (August 20)5am (August 20)

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live either through the stream embedded at the top of this channel, or on the official YouTube channel of Geoff Keighley’s other venture, The Game Awards.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: What do we know so far?

This year’s Opening Night Live presentation is expected to last two hours, meaning there are going to be plenty of announcements and reveals.

While most of these are kept secret to retain the element of surprise, we do know at least some of the games set to be shown during the event.

Microsoft has already confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be getting its proper reveal during Opening Night Live, so fans of Activision‘s FPS series will want to watch out for that.

A new look at Capcom‘s upcoming Resident Evil Requiem has also been promised, along with the likes of Lords of the Fallen 2 and World of Warcraft: Midnight.

It’s also been confirmed that the show will contain a live musical performance celebrating the soundtrack from Clair Obscur.

The whole thing will take place in Koelnmesse’s Hall 1 for the first time. This is said to be a bigger hall than that used for previous Opening Night Live shows, with the ability to seat 5,000 people and various new pieces of technology designed to make the show even more impressive to watch.