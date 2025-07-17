Gamescom claims ‘record-high’ interest from game companies in attending event

The organizers behind Gamescom have claimed “record-high” interest from game companies in attending this year’s event, with exhibitor numbers up 11 percent year-on-year.

In addition to the companies already announced for Gamescom 2025, the roster has now added CI Games, Electronic Arts, GIANTS Software, Headup, Kalypso, Konami, LEGO, Level Infinite, Marvelous Europe, Netflix, Paramount, SEGA, and Tencent Games.

The already-announced exhibitor list includes companies such as 2K, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Krafton, Level Infinite, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft, and Xbox.

This year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 19. The first partner confirmed for this year’s show is Activision, which will be presenting the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

To meet visitor demand, organizers say they’re expanding the entertainment area to Hall 8, and are giving the indie area more space in Hall 10.2.

For the first time, the event arena will be in Hall 1. Highlights include Opening Night Live, The Witcher in Concert, and a joint performance by Wargaming and the metal band Sabaton.

“The figures speak for themselves. gamescom 2025 will be bigger, more thrilling, and once again the beating heart of the global gaming community,” said Tim Endres, Director of Gamescom. “Together with the industry and strong partners, we are set to captivate fans and set new standards.”

Felix Falk, managing director of The German Games Industry Association, added: “Preparations for gamescom 2025 are in full swing, and while there are still a few weeks to go, one thing is for sure – at the end of August, the gaming world will once again gather in Germany for the most spectacular and diverse gamescom yet.”