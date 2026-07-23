Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show announces John Romero as keynote speaker

Doom and Quake co-creator and id Software co-founder John Romero has been announced as the keynote speaker at this year’s Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show event.

Gamescom Asia and the Thailand Game Show merged last year to create a combined event, and the partnership is continuing again for this year’s show, which takes place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok from October 29 to November 1.

Romeo will headline the business area conference at this year’s show, with a keynote speech titled Why We Still Make Games, where he will “reflect on a lifetime of building games, overcoming setbacks and navigating decades of industry change”.

More than 70 other industry speakers from more than 20 countries will also give talks across four stages at the event, including leaders from Roblox, Tencent, Rovio and Gameloft.

This year’s Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show will also feature new game and product showcases from such companies as Synnex-Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Sega, Capcom, Bandai Namco, AMD and Sandisk.

ACE Bangkok, the Thai pop culture platform for anime, manga, comics, film and fandom, will also integrate with the show for the first time.

The show’s entertainment area will also grow to four halls for the first time, bringing the total event space to more than 35,000 square metres, making it 20% larger than last year’s show.

Last year’s Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show attracted a record 206,149 attendees, according to its organisers.

More than 70 industry speakers attended last year’s event, including game designer Glen Schofield (Dead Space), Marvel Games’ Danny Koo (Marvel Rivals), Ubisoft’s Alex Karpazis (Rainbow Six: Siege X, Far Cry 5), Gearbox’s Fleur Marty (Far Cry), and Wargaming’s Eric Shin (World of Warships and World of Tanks).