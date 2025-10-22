Gamescom Asia reports record 206,149 visitors

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show, held last week, attracted a record 206,149 attendees, according to organizers.

The inaugural event, which saw Gamescom relocate its Asia show from Singapore to partner with the existing Thailand Game Show, broke attendance records for both events, according to an announcement.

Held 16–19 October in Bangkok, Thailand, Gamescom Asia featured 294 exhibitors and country pavilions, with organisers claiming it’s Southeast Asia’s “largest gaming business and consumer festival”.

More than 70 industry speakers appeared at this year’s event, including game designer Glen Schofield (Dead Space), Marvel Games’ Danny Koo (Marvel Rivals), Ubisoft’s Alex Karpazis (Rainbow Six: Siege X, Far Cry 5), Gearbox’s Fleur Marty (Far Cry), and Wargaming’s Eric Shin (World of Warships and World of Tanks).

On the consumer side of the show, publishers and studios included Bandai Namco, Capcom, Daedalic, HoYoverse, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft, Xbox, and more.

Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Thailand’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance, said: “Gaming is no longer just entertainment — it’s a key driver of the global creative economy.

“Through our Quick Big Win policy, Thailand is empowering its gaming and digital industries to become engines of innovation and global competitiveness. gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 connects Thai talent with global opportunities and strengthens our position on the world stage.”

Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob, minister of digital economy and society, added: “The government, through the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), is committed to being a key driving force in supporting the Thai gaming industry and a reliable partner for all stakeholders, both domestic and international. MDES wants to see Thai games expand into the global market.”