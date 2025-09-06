Gamescom Asia announces Glen Schofield keynote and 70+ industry speakers

Dead Space and The Callisto Procol lead Glen Schofield has been announced as a keynote speaker at this year’s Gamescom Asia, which is set to take place next month in Bangkok, Thailand.

Schofield, who is best known for his work on Call of Duty, Dead Space, and The Callisto Protocol, will share insights into his creative inspiration, as well as his thoughts on technology like AI, during a keynote session at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Games Show 2025.

The artist and designer will be joined by more than 70 other games industry speakers, according to organisers, including Marvel Games’ Danny Koo (Marvel Rivals), Ubisoft’s Alex Karpazis (Rainbow Six: Siege X, Far Cry 5), Gearbox’s Fleur Marty (Far Cry), and Wargaming’s Eric Shin (World of Warships and World of Tanks).

This year’s Gamescom Asia will see it merge with Thailand Game Show to create the region’s largest gaming event. Previously, Gamescom Asia was held in Singapore.

The new, combined event is scheduled to take place from 16 to 19 October at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, featuring an “expansive business area, industry gaming conference and an exciting entertainment area,” according to Kolenmesse.

The show is for both developers looking to network and form relationships with wider partners, and players, who will get the chance to try out the latest games.

On the consumer side of the show, publishers and studios will include Bandai Namco, Capcom, Daedalic, HoYoverse, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft, Xbox, and more.

Additionally, there will be a Street Fighter 6 tournament bringing together some of Southeast Asia’s best fighting competitors, a cosplay competition, and more activities to be announced.