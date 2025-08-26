Gamescom 2025 breaks attendance records with 357,000 visitors

This year’s Gamescom event saw more visitors than ever before, according to the show’s organisers.

Around 357,000 visitors from 128 countries visited the show in Cologne, Germany last week, an increase on last year’s 335,000 from 120 countries.

A total of 1,568 exhibitors from 72 countries took part in the event, up from 1,462 exhibitors from 64 countries last year.

The number of views from around the world also increased, with Opening Night Live receiving 72 million views after four days – an increase of 80% over last year, which reached more than 40 million views over the same period.

Key stats provided by Gamescom included the following (with last year’s stats in parentheses):

357,000 visitors from 128 countries (335,000 from 120 countries)

34,000+ trade visitors (32,000+)

72 million views for Opening Night Live (40 million)

630 million views across the entire show programme (310 million)

1,568 exhibitors from 72 countries (1,462 from 64 countries)

233,000 square metres of exhibition space (230,000)

“Gamescom 2025 sets new standards,” said German Games Industry Association managing director Felix Falk in a statement. “Bigger, more diverse and more international than ever before, the most important festival of gaming culture underscores the positive force that games, the industry and the global community represent.”

President and CEO of the Koelnmesse venue, Gerald Böse, added: “Gamescom 2025 has once again set a new standard for large-scale international events. Gamescom combines business and entertainment like no other event worldwide, as shown by the 1,568 exhibitors spread across 233,000 square meters of gross exhibition space.

“With record figures once again in nearly every category, the enormous variety of experiences and global participation, gamescom is the most important event for the global gaming community.”

Next year’s Gamescom takes place at the same venue, Koelnmesse in Cologne, on August 26-30.