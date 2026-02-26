Games media set for more layoffs, as IGN-owned Eurogamer cuts editorial staff

The games media is set for yet more layoffs, after IGN-owned Eurogamer and its network of sites launched a wave of editorial cuts this week.

The beloved British publication, which was sold by former owner ReedPop in 2024, along with other Gamer Network brands, is facing at least its second round of editorial layoffs since joining IGN, VGC understands.

That’s understood to include the brand’s most experienced editors and its entire four-person video team, though at least one position will be transferred to IGN, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Behind-the-camera cuts have also been made to the popular video channel Outside Xbox, VGC understands. The brand has more than 3.5 million subscribers across its channels, and recently wrapped a UK stage tour.

IGN Entertainment, which operates under Ziff Davis, acquired the Gamer Network group of brands and websites for an undisclosed sum in May 2024.

Gamer Network’s sites include renowned publications like GamesIndustry.biz, Rock Paper Shotgun, and VG247, while it owns shares in Nintendo Life owner Hookshot, and Outside Xbox.

However, since joining IGN, the Gamer Network brands have faced editorial upheaval due to a mix of layoffs, redeployments, and divestitures.

When the deal was announced, it came with several editorial cuts across publications, and the closure of boardgame site Dicebreaker.

Shortly after, a voluntary redundancy program initiated by Ziff Davis saw more staff leave. Most significantly, virtually the entire GamesIndustry.biz team left the site (though it’s since rehired for most roles), while respected tech site Digital Foundry bought out Gamer Network’s shares and went independent.

Notably, last summer, operators quietly rotated editorial staff across brands. Eurogamer’s editor in chief joined IGN, and other writers left, while virtually the entire VG247 editorial team was moved on to Eurogamer.

Significantly, the staff who left VG247 – a respected news site launched in 2008 – were not replaced, and the brand currently exists only as a small guides operation run by a pair of full-time writers, sources said.

The editorial cuts have left many of the remaining and leaving Gamer Network staff wondering what the future looks like for a group of historic games publications that already look unrecognisable compared to two years ago, and further highlight the challenging climate for games journalism.

Like the wider games industry, publications that cover video games have been rocked by a turbulent market since the highs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other media owners, such as Fandom, Future Publishing, and Valent, have all cut jobs in the past year.

According to data supplied to VGC by Press Engine in October, the global pool of game journalists has declined by 25% in the past two years, with more than 1,200 journalists who regularly covered video games leaving their positions.

According to Press Engine co-founder Gareth Williams, the most significant contributors to job losses in the games media are an overall shift towards covering the biggest games, resulting in increased competition for those who remain, and harmful changes introduced by the Google search engine.

“A culmination of a number of factors has cost videogames journalism some of its brightest talents,” Williams told VGC. “The COVID highs, followed by lack of diversification in content, diversification of advertising spend, Google’s Helpful Content Update, summaries, and AI have all contributed to where we are now.

“Fan-led media might be the simplest route to consolidate revenue for publishers and secure the future for staff, but it’s only the start.”

He added: “In a consumer world where ad blocking is standard and Games as a Service and social media are communication tools where children and adults form their relationships, videogames media needs to evolve and innovate. Support your favourite publications, before you don’t have the choice.”

Disclaimer: VGC was previously a Gamer Network network partner, until late 2024. We are 100% independent.