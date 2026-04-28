Games Done Quick is coming to Europe for the first time with 3 days of Gamescom speedruns

Charity game speedrunning event, Games Done Quick, is coming to Europe for the first time, thanks to a collaboration with Gamescom.

Gamescom GDQ will take place during this year’s expo, which is held annually in Cologne, Germany, for three days of live programming, which will also be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

As with previous GDQ events, gamescom GDQ will showcase a curated lineup of speedruns performed by top players from around the world, “celebrating skill, community, and the positive impact of games”. Runner submissions will open on May 4 on gamesdonequick.com.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $60 million for charities worldwide, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Malala Fund, and Race Forward.

The Gamescom event will benefit Gaming for Democracy, an initiative created in partnership with Bertelsmann Stiftung and Stiftung Digitale Spielekultur, supporting civic engagement and democratic values through gaming culture.

“We’re thrilled to expand Games Done Quick globally and to bring a live event to gamescom in Germany, an opportunity that’s incredibly meaningful to our team,” commented Ashley Farkas, owner of Games Done Quick.

“This partnership not only supports an amazing initiative, but also creates space for more runners to participate, especially those who haven’t previously had the opportunity to travel to the US.”

Tim Endres, Director of Gamescom, added: “Speedrunning captivates millions of people around the world. We are therefore all the more excited to announce gamescom GDQ. This gives fans in Europe their first opportunity to experience this popular format live.

“At the same time, the event underscores gamescom’s importance not only in its leading role for the games industry and community, but also as a platform for social engagement.

“Games Done Quick and gamescom are a perfect match: Here, it becomes clear what makes gaming so special: the sense of community, the passion, the competition, but also simply the joy of playing games and creatively pushing the boundaries of the rules.”