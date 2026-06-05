Gameplay trailer for Respawn’s strategy game Star Wars Zero Company confirms an August release

A new trailer for Star Wars Zero Company has been shared, confirming the game’s release date.

Earlier this week, reliable Dealabs writer billbil-kun – who has a lengthy track record of accurately revealing upcoming software and hardware information – revealed the game’s release date early.

The trailer, which aired during the Summer Game Fest showcase today, confirmed the report’s findings by announcing a release date of August 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The trailer also revealed that Anakin Skywalker will appear in the game, sporting his blue lightsaber before he turned to the Dark Side.

“Command the galaxy’s finest in tactical operations, investigations and other heart-pounding missions through a cinematic original story set in the Clone Wars era,” the game’s description reads.

” Strategize and adapt at both your base of operations and an ever-shifting battlefield to make every move count. The outcomes of your decisions make each playthrough different.

“Deploy a team of operatives composed of a wide variety of character archetypes ranging from scoundrels to astromechs, or even a Jedi, choosing from an arsenal of tactical abilities to outmaneuver and defeat your foes.

“Improve your squad’s skills as you deploy them on missions, where they learn to work together and unlock new combat synergies that could be the difference between victory and defeat.”

When it was announced last year, Star Wars Zero Company was described as “a a gritty and authentic story” set during the twilight of the Clone Wars.

Players take on the role of Hawks, a former Republic officer who commands an elite squad of operatives from across the galaxy, who must set aside their differences to take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked.

“In Star Wars Zero Company, players will embark on a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy,” the game’s description reads. “Between missions, they will develop a base of operations and gather intelligence through a network of informants to stay one step ahead of Zero Company’s adversaries.

“Players will have the freedom to create and customize their own squad of recruited operators while getting to know a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters.”