GameCube platformer Wario World has been added to Switch Online’s Nintendo Classics library

Nintendo has added its seventh GameCube title to its Nintendo Classics library on Switch Online, and it may surprise some.

Wario World has been added to the service today, making it the seventh GameCube game playable on Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

This marks the first official re-release of the game since its original launch back in 2003.

Wario World is a 3D platformer developed by Treasure (Gunstar Heroes, Radiant Silvergun, Ikaruga), and has Wario fighting an evil gem called Black Jewel, which has taken over his treasure and his castle.

The game takes place over four worlds – Excitement Central, Spooktastic World, Thrillsville and Sparkle Land – and has Wario trying to collect as many Spritelings as possible.

There are six different endings, with Wario getting an increasingly better castle depending on how many of the 40 Spritelings he collected over the course of his adventure.

When it was originally released, Wario World was praised by critics for its gameplay but heavily criticised for its short length, with some calling it the platforming equivalent of Luigi’s Mansion.

As such, numerous publications warned players that, while fun, the game didn’t offer much value for money – something that could be considered less of a problem now that the game’s part of a subscription service rather than a $50 release.

The addition of Wario World brings the total number of GameCube titles on Switch Online up to seven, meaning the full list is now as follows:

Chibi-Robo

F-Zero GX

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Luigi’s Mansion

Soulcalibur II

Super Mario Strikers

Wario World

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.

Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.