Game released on the same day as Oblivion Remastered is getting a joke ‘spiritual re-release’

A publisher who unwittingly released its game on the same day as Oblivion Remastered is going to have another shot at releasing it.

Last week Swedish publisher Raw Fury released Post Trauma, its puzzle horror game designed to pay tribute to classic PS1 and PS2 era survival horror titles.

Unfortunately, Post Trauma was released on April 22, the same day Bethesda decided to ‘shadowdrop’ The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Bethesda has claimed that since the surprise launch over 4 million people have played Oblivion: Remastered. It would appear that substantially fewer people have played Post Trauma.

In an attempt to make light of its unfortunate bad timing, Raw Fury has released a joke video stating that it will ‘re-release’ Post Trauma on June 23, but that it won’t be removing it from sale before then.

The ‘new’ version of the game will be called Post Trauma: The Re-Release Except We’re Not Un-Releasing It First, and It’s Pretty Much the Same, and has been promoted with the hashtag #PleaseNoShadowDropThisTime.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we’re going to be spiritually re-releasing Post Trauma in around 8.5 weeks, which is a completely random number that we chose,” a Raw Fury employee said in an accompanying video. The employee, sitting next to her PC, can be seen looking up how long it takes to beat Oblivion Remastered.

“There’ll be giveaways, streams and celebrations on this spiritual re-release day, so make sure you’re there,” she added. “Once you finishing playing Oblivion, obviously.”

Good things come to those who wait, so we’ll be patient. On June the 23rd, prepare for Post Trauma: The Re-Release – Except We’re Not Un-Releasing It First, and It’s Pretty Much the Same. #PostTraumaTheReRelease #PleaseNoShadowDropThisTime pic.twitter.com/Dcdff2Hrex — Raw Fury | POST TRAUMA IS OUT NOW! 🖤 (@RawFury) April 25, 2025

The Post Trauma ‘re-release’ is available on June 23, but obviously the game is already available on Steam.

“In Post Trauma, players control Roman (Togo Igawa), a tormented train conductor who awakes to find himself in a surreal dimension following a terrible panic attack,” the game’s description reads. “Faced with horrifying architecture and nightmarish abominations, Roman can choose to defend himself with an array of weapons or try to find the path of least resistance.

“Inspired by key staples of the Survival Horror genre, Post Trauma blends fixed camera angles with stunning visuals through Unreal Engine 5 to create a truly unsettling, yet familiar horror experience. But just when you think you have the answers, this hellscape changes the questions as you enter the unknown to face your greatest fears.”

Earlier this month Raw Fury also released Blue Prince, which gained noticeably more attention than Post Trauma and currently enjoys a Metacritic score of 92.