Game Pass users in some regions will avoid 50% price hike – as long as they stay subbed

Microsoft has informed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in some regions that they won’t be affected by this week’s 50% price increase – as long as they stay subscribed.

Reddit users in multiple regions, including Poland, Germany, Indonesia, Austria, India, and Ireland, have reported receiving an email from Microsoft stating that their Ultimate subscription will not increase in price as long as they remain subscribed.

“At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan,” reads the Microsoft email, verified by The Verge. “Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate.”

It’s speculated that the change in these countries is likely related to local regulations around subscription price changes.

Microsoft announced the 50% price increase to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate earlier this week. Ultimate will now cost $29.99/£22.99, but it will also be getting new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

PC Game Pass will still remain available as a separate subscription for PC-only games, but this will now see its price increased from $11.99 / £9.99 per month to $16.49 / £13.49 per month.

Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have seen a series of price increases in recent months, the latest coming last week when the company announced that it would once again raise prices in the US.