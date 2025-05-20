Game Pass gets two more games today, including Police Simulator

Two new titles have been added to Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC.

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad from Astragan is available to subscribers of the Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Standard tiers, and lets players “experience what it means to fight fires up close as an active part of a major US city’s firefighting team”.

The second title is Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – also from Astragan – which is available to subscribers of the same tiers, and according to its creator, allows players to “join the police force of this fictitious American city and experience the day-to-day life of a police officer.”

May has been another busy month for Game Pass, with more than ten titles joining Microsoft’s subscription service, including Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, and Metal Slug Tactics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EBfco538E&ab_channel=PlayStation

Several games left Game Pass this month, including Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Dune: Spice Wars.

VGC wrote in its Doom: The Dark Ages review: “Dark Ages gets so much right, that its main flaws come when the game takes you away from its main, excellent combat loop. While not every new addition works, the game’s new open zones are a treat, and the Doomslayer’s arsenal is still incredibly fun to run around with.”

Our Revenge of the Savage Planet review calls the game “a cheery and densely-packed co-op metroidvania that’s here for a good time, not a long time.”