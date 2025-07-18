Game Pass adds a critically acclaimed prison survival RPG today

Game Pass for PC, Xbox, and Cloud has added critically acclaimed prison survival RPG, Back to the Dawn, to its library.

The pixel art role-playing game launched into Game Pass alongside its 1.0 version on Steam, where it currently has an “overwhelmingly positive” user rating. July 18 also marks the game’s console debut.

Back to the Dawn has picked up numerous award nominations in its run-up to version 1.0, including Best Game at the 2024 BIG Festival.

“Players will step into the paw-prints of Thomas the Fox, an investigative journalist framed for uncovering government secrets and thrown into the brutal confines of Boulderton Prison,” reads a synopsis for the game.

“With the clock ticking and trust hard-earned, survival means more than just staying alive—it means uncovering allies, making plans, and escaping before it’s too late.”

Outside of Game Pass, Back to the Dawn is available to buy on Xbox Series X|S for $19.99 USD, with a limited-time 15% launch discount bringing it down to $16.99 USD for the first week.

Other Game Pass games releasing in July include RoboCop: Rogue City, Grounded 2, Wuchang Fallen Feathers, and more.

RoboCop is available now on Cloud, PC, and console, while Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, an upcoming soulslike developed by Leenzee and published by 505 Games, will join Game Pass the day it releases, July 24.

Microsoft has also announced that Gigantic (Cloud, Console, and PC), Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be leaving Game Pass soon.