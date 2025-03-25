Game Informer rescued by blockchain firm, with ‘entire team’ reunited

Less than a year after it was closed, veteran games publication Game Informer has been rescued by blockchain developer Gunzilla Games.

In an announcement posted on its revived website on Tuesday, Game Informer said it would be returning in both digital and print, with “the entire team” that was working together during its closure reunited.

Game Informer was closed by previous owner GameStop last year, following a 33-year run as a print and online publication.

“Over the months since [our closure], two remarkable things happened,” wrote editor in chief Matt Miller. “The first is that Game Informer as a brand and an outlet was purchased and given a new lease on life.

“The second is that the entire team that was working together at Game Informer’s closure has returned, from editorial to production and beyond. The entire team. Seriously – I’m still pinching myself.”

He added: “How did this all happen? After first touching base with our team and ensuring our interest, the team at Gunzilla Games secured the rights to Game Informer.”

Gunzilla Games is the creator of NFT battle royale game Off The Grid, and blockchain platform Gunz. The studio has the backing of Hollywood director Neill Blomkamp, who is its ‘chief visionary officer’.

Miller wrote: “From the start, the new owners insisted on the idea of Game Informer remaining an independent editorial outlet; they felt just as strongly as our team did that the only path forward was with an editorial group that made 100 percent of the decisions around what we cover and how we do so, without any influence from them or anyone else.

“Game Informer now operates under an entity called Game Informer Inc., and our intent is to continue to focus on highlighting the coolest games, celebrating the history and legacy of the gaming industry, and shining a spotlight on the creators and players who are charting its future.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and enthusiasm from the team at Gunzilla Games; they see the same potential in Game Informer as our team does, and their encouragement to do so ethically and free of outside pressure is laudable.”

Currently, Game Informer’s website is back online, including an archive of legacy content. It also intends to revive the print magazine, it said, along with a number of subscription benefits.