Gallery: Over 70 new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots show the next-gen Vice City

Rockstar has released 70 new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots, showing off the game’s world, characters, and more.

The screenshots include new locations in Vice City, the game’s dual protagonists and some of the side characters that will appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

On Tuesday, Rockstar released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

After months of speculation, Rockstar confirmed on Friday that the game would now launch in May 2026. In a statement from Rockstar, the company apologised for the delay.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games parent Take-Two, stated that the publisher supported Rockstar’s request for more time to finish the game.