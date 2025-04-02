Gallery: Nintendo releases over 90 new Nintendo Switch 2 images

Nintendo has released more than 90 images of Nintendo Switch 2, alongside its big Nintendo Direct published on Wednesday.

The platform holder has confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450 / £395 and launch worldwide on Thursday, June 5. It has also announced when the console will be available to pre-order.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct also announced several new games, including a new Donkey Kong game. The Direct also confirmed what the mysterious C button will do.

A new Fromsoftware game, The Duskbloods, has also been announced, and it’s coming exclusively to Switch 2.

Nintendo has also confirmed that GameCube games are officially coming to the Switch Online service, alongside a new GameCube controller.