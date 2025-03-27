Gallery: Metroid Prime 4 screens show new planet Viewros and Samus’s evolving powers

Nintendo has published a gallery of new Metroid Prime 4, showing off Samus’s new abilities and the new planet location, Viewros.

“Samus Aran has been unexpectedly transported to the planet Viewros,” Nintendo said. “As she explores the planet for answers, Samus is granted psychic abilities – mysterious and ancient powers that allow her to control the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms and open doors.

“Why were these powers bestowed upon Samus and what will her fate be? The threads intertwining beyond space and time will weave a new tale when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on Nintendo Switch this year.”

Nintendo published a new Metroid Prime 4 trailer on Thursday. According to the trailer, the game is still planned to release on Nintendo Switch sometime this year.