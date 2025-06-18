Support VGC

Gallery: 27 new Donkey Kong Bananza screens released by Nintendo

Nintendo has published nearly 30 new Donkey Kong Bananza screenshots to accompany Wednesday’s special Nintendo Direct.

On Tuesday, Nintendo showcased new details and info on the Nintendo Switch 2 game, including the reveal of long-time series character Pauline, who will join DK on his adventure.

The Direct also showed Donkey Kong’s ability to perform Bananza transformations, turning him into a variety of creatures, such as a zebra or an ostrich, for a limited time.

Donkey Kong can also collect Skill Points, which allow him to gain new abilities, and the game features a two-player mode where a second player can use the Switch 2’s mouse controls to shout at enemies and objects as Pauline.

Finally, a sculpting mode called DK Artist is also included, and a special Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo will also be released for the game, and scanning it will unlock a Diva Dress for Pauline.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

Gallery: 27 new Donkey Kong Bananza screens released by Nintendo
