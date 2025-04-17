Gallery: 110 Mario Kart World screenshots show off new characters and courses

Nintendo has released more than 100 new screenshots for Mario Kart World.

The screens show off some of the game’s new characters, as well as some of its new and returning courses.

It also gives a look at the Free Roam mode, some of the new items, the Photo Mode and the ability to unlock new items.

Game Chat is also shown in some of screens, highlighting how players can share their screen with others.

Mario Kart World is released on June 5, alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 console. It will be available as a standalone release, and as part of a bundle with the console.