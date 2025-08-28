Future Capcom games will have better hair, thanks to Pragmata

The team working on Pragmata had to specifically ask the RE Engine team for new long hair tech, the game’s producer has revealed.

Pragmata is the latest Capcom game to use RE Engine, which was first used in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in 2017 and is now the primary game engine across all Capcom titles, having been used in more than 20 of the publisher’s games to date.

It’s previously been explained, most recently by Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, that the main benefit of RE Engine is that it’s not designed with a specific type of game in mind, meaning it can be used for anything from third-person survival horror games to retro compilations to one-on-one fighting games.

With each new title, developers will work with the RE Engine team to request and add new features to the engine, which can then be used by teams working on future RE Engine games.

VGC recently spoke to Pragmata producer Naoto Oyama and asked him which new features his team added to RE Engine, which could then appear in future games. Oyama replied that the young android girl Diana’s hair was one of the main additions.

“The RE Engine is, first of all, something that we’ve all really built to create something that’s important for us as a backbone for our games,” Oyama explained. “And so, with that, we also have the ability to always request stuff when we want to add this or that to the RE Engine. One of these which is visually easy to understand is Diana’s hair, which is made up of strands.

“We’ve had games in the past that sort of used shorter hair technology, but this long hair that you see with Diana is something that we’ve finally been able to do with Pragmata, so we’ve had the help from the RE Engine team to create this.”

We then asked whether, if a Resident Evil game were to feature zombies with long hair in the future, that would be thanks to Pragmata, to which a laughing Oyama replied: “It’s hard to say.”

Capcom first announced Pragmata – a rare original IP from the publisher best known for Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter – back in June 2020. Since then, it’s been delayed multiple times, and it’s now due in 2026.

VGC recently played Pragmata at a media preview event and shared our impressions of the game.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more,” we wrote. “There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”