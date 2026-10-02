Fuse Games CEO to Discuss Star Wars Galactic Racer at UK Games Conference

Middlesbrough, UK games event, Game Republic New Horizons, has announced a special session featuring the developer behind the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

Matt Webster, CEO of Fuse Games, will be interviewed by VGC’s Andy Robinson in a session that will delve into the development of the new racing game, which is set to release on October 6, published by Secret Mode.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is the debut game from Fuse, the studio set up in 2023 by a team of former Criterion leads. The game sees players competing in The Galactic League, an underground, unsanctioned circuit where syndicates bankroll chaos, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and champions are forged.

“We’re so excited to share our development journey with the attendees of Game Republic New Horizons,” said Webster. “Star Wars: Galactic Racer is very much a passion project for Fuse Games and we can’t wait for players to experience the high-speed racing on 6th October.”

James Schall, chief publishing officer of Secret Mode, added: “Star Wars: Galactic Racer is such an incredible project to be involved with. We’re just very proud of what Fuse Games has achieved in the Star Wars universe with this thrilling racer and look forward to the game being discussed on-stage at GR New Horizons.”

Game Republic New Horizons will take place at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, with its main conference day on October 15.

Other sessions at Game Republic New Horizons include a keynote featuring “The Father of PlayStation” Ken Kutaragi in conversation with The Game Business’ Chris Dring, and a BAFTA-supported session featuring Hakan Abrak, CEO and Co-owner of IO Interactive discussing the making of James Bond game 007 First Light with Jane Douglas (Outside Xbox).

The conference will also feature an Investment Zone in partnership with Games London, a panel, “Beyond the Pitch: Securing (and Surviving) Angel Investment” with Nick Button-Brown (The Games Angels), Tracey McGarrigan (Ansible) and Ian Masters (Flick Games) and other sessions including public funders the BFI, the Arts Council and Innovate UK.