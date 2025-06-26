Funko Fusion gets two new DLC packs based on Jurassic World Rebirth

Funko Fusion has received a pair of DLC packs based on the upcoming movie Jurassic World Rebirth.

Each pack costs $4.99 / £4.49 and features two characters from the seventh Jurassic Park / Jurassic World film, which is in cinemas on July 2.

Jurassic World Rebirth Pack 1 contains Zora Bennett (who’s played by Scarlett Johansson in the film) and a Spinosaurus.

Jurassic World Rebirth Pack 2, meanwhile, features Dr Henry Loomis (played by Jonathan Bailey in the movie) and a Jurassic World Rebirth version of the Raptor.

Both DLC packs are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Steam, and will be coming to the Switch and Luna versions soon.

The game – which consists of characters and stages from various Universal Pictures films and TV shows – already has a Jurassic World stage, along with levels from The Thing, Hot Fuzz, Masters of the Universe, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Umbrella Academy and BattleStar Galactica.

It also has smaller cameo stages from Shaun of the Dead, Back to the Future, The Mummy, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Invincible, Jaws and Nope, as well as a DLC stage from The Office.

Since its release in September 2024, the game has had numerous other licensed DLC packs containing characters from a range of IPs, including Universal Monsters, Wicked, Mega Man, The Walking Dead, Team Fortress 2, Manchester City and Bob Ross.

VGC’s Funko Fusion review said: “Funko Fusion is fun to play and its TT Games / Lego series ancestry is clear to see, but its frequent backtracking, its slightly off comedy and the way some franchises get less love than others mean that fun is often experienced with an asterisk. It’s worth a play, as long as you don’t mind collectathons and replaying levels.”