Funcom has delayed its Dune survival game due to beta feedback

Funcom has delayed the launch of its survival game Dune: Awakening by a month so that it can incorporate more feedback from beta testers, it’s said.

Dune was due to launch on PC via Steam on May 20, but this will now be postponed until June 10, with an early access start on June 5, Funcom announced on Tuesday.

“We have a very active Discord going with our beta testers where our developers can interact directly with them to ensure we collaboratively make Dune: Awakening a better game,” it explained in a statement.

“Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers.

“As such, we will be moving the release date of Dune: Awakening to June 10th, with head start launching on June 5th. This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one.

“We’re also excited about the fact that this will allow us to do a large-scale beta weekend next month where even more of you will get the opportunity to play the game and share your feedback. We will release more information about this soon.”

On PC, the base game will be priced at $49.99/€49.99. Funcom previously said that console versions of the survival game would arrive at a later date.

VGC recently visited Funcom in Oslo, Norway, to play a near-final version of Dune: Awakening.

“Dune Awakening, the new survival game based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi universe, feels surprisingly authentic to the recent Hollywood movies, but at the same time fleshes out the Villeneuverse with new ideas we haven’t yet seen on screen, or in the books.”