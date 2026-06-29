Nolan North’s Deadpool completes full Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls roster

PlayStation and Arc System Works have revealed the fifth and final team planned for the superhero fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Announced during EVO 2026 on Sunday, Tokon’s final team is the Samurai Outriders, which is made up of Blade, Loki, Deadpool, and the previously announced Ghost Rider.

Ghost Rider is voiced by Giancarlo Sabogal, Blade is voiced by Imari Williams, Loki by Jason Spisak, and Deadpool is once again voiced by Nolan North, who has voiced the characters in multiple games and animated shows in the past.

“The Samurai Outriders are a group of dark heroes,” wrote producer Takeshi Yamanaka on the PlayStation Blog. “As you might expect, they don’t start out as a cohesive unit… in fact, they’re quite the opposite.

“As they face threats to the world, how each of them—and the team as a whole—grows and evolves is something you can look forward to experiencing in Episode Mode.”

According to Arc System Works, Blade specializes in an aggressive combat style, “skillfully handling a variety of deadly tools including Muramasa, machine guns, and glaives”.

Meanwhile, Deadpool’s combat style “reflects his reckless nature”, it says, enabled by his powerful healing factor. “He uses guns, grenades, and swords, along with high-risk techniques that involve taking damage himself.”

The latest character reveals put the complete Tokon roster at 20 fighters made up of five teams: Unbreakable X-Men, Amazing Guardians, Fighting Avengers, Knights of Doom, and Samurai Outriders.

The full list of Tokon fighters is:

Storm

Magik

Wolverine

Danger

Spider-Man

Marvel

Star-Lord

Peni Parker

Captain America

Iron Man

Black Panther

Hulk

Doctor Doom

Magneto

Green Goblin

Carnage

Ghost Rider

Blade

Deadpool

Loki

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is planned for release for PlayStation 5 and PC on August 6.

An Open Beta will take place on PS5 and PC from July 24-26 (PT). In this beta, Blade will be available as a playable character, Arc System Works said, with more details set to be revealed soon.