FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods confirms Network Test dates

FromSoftware’s Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, will kick off its Network Test on August 21, it’s confirmed.

Nintendo announced the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Duskbloods Network Test will take place between August 21 and August 24, 2026.

Players eager to go hands-on with the game during the Network Test can apply from July 22. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required.

We’ve listed the times that the Network Test will be active below:

August 21, 11 AM – 3 PM, BST

August 22, 3 AM – 7 AM, BST

August 22, 7 PM – 11 PM, BST

August 23, 11 AM – 3 PM, BST

August 24, 3 AM – 7 AM, BST

The Duskbloods Network Test was first announced during the June 2026 Nintendo Direct, where a new trailer was showcased.

The game is scheduled to release this year. No confirmed date has been given, but the Network Test announcement will give eager fans a chance to go hands-on with FromSoftware’s latest.

“In this new multiplayer action game, you’ll take on the role of the Bloodsworn and fight against – and alongside – up to seven other players with unique weapons and abilities,” Nintendo said.

“Transcend humanity with blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style as you battle to secure the coveted First Blood. The Duskbloods launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026 – and as revealed in the presentation, players can learn more about the closed network test for the game, coming in summer 2026!”

In February 2026, Kadokawa reiterated in an investor Q&A that The Duskbloods and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition would launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.