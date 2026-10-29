FromSoftware’s Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods has been delayed to 2027

FromSoftware has announced that its Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods has been delayed.

The multiplayer action game was previously given a 2026 release window, but FromSoftware never specified a date. As such, players have been getting increasingly worried that a delay was coming as the end of the year looms closer.

Now the Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer has confirmed that the game has indeed been pushed back to 2027, citing feedback from its network test in August as one of the reasons.

“While development of The Duskbloods is at the final adjustment stage, we have made the decision to move the launch window to 2027,” the studio said in a statement on X.

“We apologize to players who have been kindly awaiting the release of this title and thank you for your patience and support.

“During the network test, we saw active interest in the core concepts of the game, including combat, strategic depth, and player expression.

“To further enhance these aspects, we have decided to move the launch, allowing time for final adjustments to game rules and balancing.”

While development of "The Duskbloods" is at the final adjustment stage, we have made the decision to move the launch window to 2027.



We apologize to players who have been kindly awaiting the release of this title and thank you for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/U9941Mgkyw — The Duskbloods (@TheDuskbloods) October 29, 2026

More to follow…