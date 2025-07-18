FromSoftware reportedly has another unannounced game that ‘could release next year’

Elden Ring studio FromSoftware reportedly has another unannounced multiplatform game in development, with a release likely due next year.

That’s according to MP1st, which claims that the Japanese developer has a game codenamed ‘FMC’ at “advanced stages of production”, alongside upcoming Switch 2 title The Duskbloods and Elden Ring: Nigthreign’s post-launch support.

According to the publication, the unannounced game is likely to release “no later” than next year.

It also conducted analysis into the unannounced title’s codename, which it says is likely an abbreviation. It also notes that, previously, codenames starting with the letter ‘F’ have been related to Dark Souls or Armored Core games.

This leads it to speculate that the unannounced title could be a Fires of Rubicon expansion, or the long-expected Dark Souls 3 remaster.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has claimed that the recently announced Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods doesn’t mean that FromSoftware is moving away from traditional single-player games.

“I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters,” Miyazaki said.

“As a side note, please allow me to address one thing. As previously mentioned, this is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Elden Ring was also announced, and we still intend to actively develop single-player-focused games such as this that embrace our more traditional style.”