FromSoftware owner reiterates Duskbloods is still coming this year, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2

FromSoftware owner Kadokawa has reiterated its intention to release both Elden Ring’s Tarnished Edition and new IP The Duskbloods for Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Duskbloods was announced in Nintendo’s first Switch 2 Direct a year ago, but little has been seen of it since. Elden Ring was due to arrive on the platform last year, but was delayed to allow for “performance adjustments” following critical hands-on reports.

Now, in Kadokawa’s latest earnings results, it’s suggested that both games are on track to release this year.

“FromSoftware currently has multiple titles in the development pipeline, including Elden Ring Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods (both slated for a 2026 release for Nintendo Switch 2),” it stated.

In a further investor Q&A, the corporation also reiterated its intention to release Duskbloods as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

“At this point, we have yet to announce a specific release date,” it said. “It will be sold on a joint basis with Nintendo Co., Ltd., with sales responsibilities divided by region. The title will only be available for the Nintendo Switch 2.”

The Duskbloods is a PvPvE title with “multiplayer at its core,” according to From. 8 players “vie for supremacy among themselves and against challenging foes,” it says.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that the announcement of Duskbloods doesn’t mean that FromSoftware is moving away from traditional single-player games.

“I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters,” Miyazaki said.

“As a side note, please allow me to address one thing. As previously mentioned, this is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward.”