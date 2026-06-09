Free DK Challenge game available today, Bananza’s Emerald Rush DLC gets Mario content

A new Donkey Kong-themed challenge app will be available for free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers today, June 9.

DK Challenge is an app that allows you to take on challenges from across the Donkey Kong series.

Much like how Super Mario Maker combined different styles and eras of Mario games, DK Challenge includes challenges available from games as new as Bananza and as old as Donkey Kong Country.

DK Challenge is a “limited-time event” that will only be available until September 1.

In addition, new limited-time content is coming to Donkey Kong Bananza & Emerald Rush to celebrate the Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary starting today.

While playing the Emerald Rush DLC, you’ll be able to earn new Mario-themed costumes and undertake new challenges. The Emerald Rush DLC content will be released in four waves, and once the event is gone, it’s gone for good.

Wave 1: June 9 – June 30

Wave 2: July 14 – July 21

Wave 3: August 4 – August 11

Wave 4: August 25 – September 1

VGC’s Andy Robinson reviewed Donkey Kong Bananza, and said, “Falling short of Odyssey’s genius, Donkey Kong Bananza is still a top tier Switch 2 platformer from the masters of the genre. A heartfelt story and pleasing nods to DK’s past make this the ape’s most memorable adventure in many years.”